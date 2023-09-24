Four-way stop replaced with roundabout in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA - Motorists in Tangipahoa Parish will now have to take a new roundabout at the intersection of South Airport, North Hoover and Sisters Road. Tangipahoa Parish explained the process in a social media post, as follows.

Starting next Thursday, Sept. 28, there will no longer be a four-way stop at the intersection of South Airport, North Hoover, and Sisters Road.

In order to accommodate the next phase of construction of the new traffic circle, motorists will begin using the new roundabout pattern at the South Airport, North Hoover, and Sisters Road intersection, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.

"Temporary signs, barricades, striping, and cones will direct traffic around the new roundabout configuration," Miller said. He urged motorists to drive slowly and "exercise patience" while maneuvering through the new traffic pattern.

Crews will be working in and around the circle during the transition period. Miller said to expect delays while crews work close to travel lanes in order to complete curb and gutter work, which must be finished before asphalt is applied to the roadway.