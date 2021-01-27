Four rescued from submerged vehicle in St. Amant; two in critical condition, two stable

ASCENSION PARISH - Early Wednesday (Jan. 27) morning, Ascension Parish first responders rushed to the scene of a crash involving a submerged vehicle with three individuals, including two children, trapped inside.

The wreck, which occurred on a bridge along George Lambert Road at Highway 429 in St. Amant, happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a truck carrying two adults and two children over-corrected and ended up crashing into the waters of New River Canal.

One of the adults in the vehicle managed to crawl out, make their way up to the roof of the truck, and call 911.

Louisiana State Police arrived quickly and worked alongside first responders with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gonzales Fire Department, St. Amant Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance to recover all four of the vehicle's occupants.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel immediately jumped into the canal and worked swiftly to make the rescue.

WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson spoke with a representative of Louisiana State Police who described what happened moments after authorities arrived on scene.

Police said, "Two firefighters and a sheriff's deputy jumped into the water and got the children out of the vehicle and stated performing CPR on one of the children and on the driver of the vehicle. And we were told they got a pulse back on both of them. So, at this time, all of them are alive."

Officials later told WBRZ that one of the deputies assisting in the rescue punched the truck's glass in to get the trapped victims out and in so doing, broke his own wrist.

This deputy, praised for his heroic actions, was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

A Titan truck carrying 2 adults , and 2 children this morning now out of water after being submerged around 3 am in St. Amant . All 4 passengers are in the hospital. Authorities say they are alive . 2 in critical condition. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/c7G1x9ognD — Rae'ven Nicole Jackson (@RaevenJack) January 27, 2021

According to State Police, as of Wednesday morning, two of the passengers are hospitalized in critical condition and the other two are stable.

When asked what led to the crash, police explained, "With the weather conditions like this, it plays a factor and the crash is still under investigation."

Authorities added that alcohol may have played a role in the accident, but this is not officially confirmed.

"We do suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash," police said, "but we are still investigating the crash."

This is a developing situation that police are still working to address, please check back for updates throughout the morning.