Four players from LSU featured on top 100 ranking in EA Sports' 'College Football 25'

BATON ROUGE — EA Sports has released its player rankings for the upcoming "College Football 25" and LSU has four players in the top 100, including the second-highest-rated player.

Left tackle Will Campbell is the second-highest-rated player in the game, behind Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Both players have a 96 overall rating.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. is ranked 31st with a 92 overall rating, right tackle Emery Jones Jr. is ranked 92nd with a 90 overall rating and tight end Mason Taylor is ranked 98th with a 90 overall rating.

Alabama and Georgia are tied for most representation in the SEC with six players each in the top 100.

LSU alumni like Joe Burrow will be among NFL players featured in the game thanks to a deal with the NFL Player's Association.

"College Football 25" releases on July 19.