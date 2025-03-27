Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors

BATON ROUGE - As the regular season has come and gone, the Southeastern Conference has announced their SEC awards for gymnastics.

LSU freshman, Kailin Chio, became the fourth Tiger to win SEC Freshman of the Year. This is the first time an LSU gymnast won the award since Haleigh Bryant did it back in 2021.

Chio was also named to the All-Freshman team along with the All-SEC team. The freshman All Arounder has proven to be one of the best in the country. She's broken the record for SEC Freshman of the Week honors with nine recognitions out of the 11 weeks in the season.

The freshman phenom holds a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 39.670 in the all-around heading into postseason. She's also claimed the No. 1 spot in the country on vault for week seven and week 11.

Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Konnor McClain and Chio were all named to the All-SEC team as well. The All-SEC Team is composed of the student-athletes with the top eight scores on each event and in the All-Around competition through the regular season based on NQS.

This honor marks Bryant’s fifth straight year being named to the All-SEC team and the second time for Finnegan. It's also the second honor for McClain, this time on bars with her NQS of 9.925 on the event at the end of the regular season.

LSU begins it's post season run at the Penn State Regional on April 3.