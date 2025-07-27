80°
Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary

Sunday, July 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Four people were hurt in a wreck along Milldale Road in Zachary on Sunday afternoon. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles crashed head-on around 7:15 p.m. along Milldale near Chaney Road. 

Sources told WBRZ that one of the injured people was in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available. 

