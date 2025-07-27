80°
Latest Weather Blog
Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary
ZACHARY - Four people were hurt in a wreck along Milldale Road in Zachary on Sunday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles crashed head-on around 7:15 p.m. along Milldale near Chaney Road.
Sources told WBRZ that one of the injured people was in critical condition.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
All lanes reopened on I-12 Eastbound in Livingston Parish after crews remove...
-
Joe Burrow Foundation gives out backpacks and supplies to 2,000 students heading...
-
Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary
-
Wreck on Mississippi River Bridge Sunday afternoon
-
Show what you know at Baton Rouge's very own trivia game show