Four children abducted from Colorado state custody by parents believed to be headed to Baton Rouge

A couple is believed to be heading to Baton Rouge from Colorado with four children that were taken out of state custody and cannot be located.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, four children ages four through nine have been missing from Centennial, Colo. since June 30.

Deputies said the parents, Clarissa Gardette and Howard Myles, do not have custody of the children but were allowed visits - supervised and unsupervised respectively. Deputies said Myles took off with the children during an unsupervised visit.

Deputies told WBRZ that Myles and Gardette had mentioned to others that if they did take off with the kids, they would head toward Baton Rouge. Investigators said the group may be traveling in a gold 2005 Honda Pilot. The vehicle may have stolen or fake plates. The last six numbers of the VIN are 512919.

In 2018, Myles was arrested in Baton Rouge for domestic abuse with child endangerment and illegal possession of weapons. Arrest documents say Myles slapped and punched his girlfriend of three years while their two-year-old son was asleep in the same room. When officers found Myles, he had a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, documents say.

A few months after the arrest, Myles pleaded guilty to the domestic abuse with child endangerment but the weapons charge was dropped. With multiple conditions, Myles was allowed to stay out of jail and be sentenced to two years of probation.

In 2020, Myles was hit with a bench warrant for failure to appear in East Baton Rouge Parish Court. Court documents show there were several continuances and when the court was able to have a probation review, Myles did not attend.

Arapahoe County deputies say Gardette has active warrants for her arrest as well.

Anyone with information about the situation should call 911.