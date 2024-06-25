Four from Baton Rouge Police's now-defunct 'Street Crimes' unit indicted in 2020 abuse case

BATON ROUGE — Four Baton Rouge police officers who worked in the now-defunct "Street Crimes" unit were indicted Tuesday on charges linked to the alleged abuse of a suspect in 2020. A fourth officer was cleared.

The grand jury indicted BRPD officers Doug Chutz Jr., 44; Martele Jackson, 38; Troy Lawrence Sr., 49; and Todd Thomas, 32. It decided against charges for officer Jesse Barcelona.

According to the indictment handed up Tuesday afternoon, Chutz, Jackson and Thomas committed obstruction of justice; Chutz, Lawrence and Thomas committed criminal conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice; and Chutz, Jackson, Lawrence and Thomas committed malfeasance in office.

Chutz faces two counts of malfeasance and Lawrence faces four. Thomas faces three counts of malfeasance and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that the arrests stemmed from an incident in 2020 when a person was strip searched, beaten and shocked with a taser on Plank Road. The body camera footage was supposedly lost.

The Street Crimes unit was dismantled in August 2023 after reports about the "BRAVE Cave," which was formally known as the Street Crimes Processing Unit.