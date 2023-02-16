Four arrested on a slew of drug charges after nearly year-long, multi-agency bust

LACOMBE - Four people were arrested on Valentine's Day in a large multi-agency drug bust in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, together with Louisiana State Police, deputies were able to arrest 57-year-old Reginald Schneider, 48-year-old Willie Wilson, 52-year-old Kimberly Kerr, and 48-year-old Miranda Moran on a slew of illegal drug and firearm possession charges.

Deputies say the investigation began in March 2022 when law enforcement began tracking drug trafficking sales in the parish, tying them back to a Lacombe residence and to Schneider.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies found Wilson and Kerr in a vehicle during a traffic stop. They found 28 grams of suspected crack cocaine in the car and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

After the traffic stop, law enforcement with the sheriff's office and State Police executed search warrants at three different homes all in the Lacombe area. State Police K9 Boyca provided important assistance during the searches.

In total, officials seized 178.4 grams of cocaine, 58.3 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of fentanyl, 66 units of oxycodone, 85.4 grams of marijuana, and more assorted drug paraphernalia. Eight guns were also seized, four of which were reported stolen.

The four accused dealers were arrested on a myriad of drug charges.

“Due to the diligence of our detectives and the excellent working relationship we have with the State Police Narcotics/Violent Crimes Task Force, four of our area’s biggest drug dealers are now behind bars and a very large quantity of dangerous drugs will never hit the streets of St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I commend and thank everyone who worked on this operation. We will continue our work to identify and arrests those individuals who are bringing drugs into our community.”