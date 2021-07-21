Four arrested in shooting at Zachary hair salon

ZACHARY - Four people were arrested on charges related to a shooting at a hair salon last Tuesday.

Zachary Police said a person drove to The Beauty Parlor on July 13 around 4 p.m., opened the door, shot one patron and drove off in their car.

Joshua McKee, 21 and Treylon Perry, 18, were booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a firearm. Two others, identified as 25-year-old Terence Pickett and 19-year-old McArthur Perry III, were booked as principals to those charges.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.