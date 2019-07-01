86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four arrested in January Port Allen murder

1 hour 50 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 July 01, 2019 9:35 AM July 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Authorities have arrested four people for their involvement in a deadly January shooting.

Kentel Brown, Donald Ray Nelson Jr., Reginald Tiyon Franklin, Darrion Dion Harrison were arrested for the death of Dedrick Jackson.

The victim was shot on Avenue A around 3:30 p.m. on January 29. Dedrick was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

All four suspects were charged with principal to first-degree murder. Photos of the four weren't immediately made available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days