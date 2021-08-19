Four arrested for shoplifting at Denham Springs shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people were caught shoplifting after trying to get away with more than $2,500 in merchandise from the Juban Crossing shopping mall.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said three women and one man were arrested for removing tags and security devices from brand-name clothing items and then placing items into their personal bags.

The following four suspects were booked on charges of theft.

-Diamond Simpson, 22, of Baton Rouge

-Diamond Stevenson, 22, of Baker

-Joydarrius Allen, 22, of Baton Rouge

-Farrah Wells, 20, of Baton Rouge

Simpson was also in possession of a handgun when she was taken into custody. She was booked on an additional charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.