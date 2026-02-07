Latest Weather Blog
Four arrested after search warrant leads to drug bust in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of four people on Saturday following a search warrant in connection with suspected drug trafficking.
According to police, the warrant was executed at a residence on North 38th Street on Feb. 3 after receiving numerous complaints from citizens about suspected drug trafficking.
While searching the residence, officers discovered suspected synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl, xanax and a handgun on the property, leading to the arrest of Travis Banks, 22, Franchelle Compton, 42, Randy Bell, 31, and Mickel Hamilton, 40, on various drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hamilton was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
