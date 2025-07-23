Four arrested after investigation into pornography involving juveniles in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — Four people were arrested in Livingston Parish after an investigation into cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about pornography involving juveniles, deputies said Wednesday.

Justin Baham, 30, from Holden, was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and three counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Conor Teague, 27, from Denham Springs, was arrested on ten counts of distribution/production of pornography involving juveniles, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Steven Avriett, 62, from Denham Springs, was arrested on seven counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Christian Cotten, 17, from Denham Springs, ten counts of distribution/production of pornography involving juveniles and ten counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Sheriff Jason Ard reminds parents to set boundaries and rules on the internet and encourage communication about internet activities.