Four Angola guards arrested, accused of covering up excessive force incident at prison

ANGOLA - Four corrections officers at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola were arrested Monday after an excessive force incident involving an inmate.

The Department Of Corrections said the incident happened April 9, and the inmate was treated for minor injuries at the prison. While being treated, the inmate told medical staff about the alleged abuse, and they told investigators at the prison.

The prison notified the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office and FBI, and the guards were placed on leave pending the investigation. After a week-long probe, it was determined the four officers lied about the encounter with the inmate.

The following four were booked Monday on malfeasance charges.

Major Karla Williams

- Baton Rouge, LA - Employed with the prison since August 29, 2005

Captain Enrico George

- Woodville, MS - Employed with the prison since October 18, 2012

Captain Roy J. Favre, III

- Port Allen, LA - Employed with the prison since October 15, 2012

MSgt. Jeffrey Hall

- Gloster, MS - Employed with the prison since October 21, 2019

The department said all four remain on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation .