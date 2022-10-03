66°
Four agencies respond to house fire in neighborhood off Millerville Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Four fire departments were called to assist in fighting a house fire near Millerville Avenue on Sunday.
The East Side, Baton Rouge, St. George, and District Six Fire Departments were all called to a two-alarm fire on Rhonda Avenue on Sunday shortly before noon. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home, and some firefighters were even forced out due to the extreme heat coming from the fire.
The homeowner was reportedly able to evacuate the home before the crews arrived, and no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, East Side Fire Department reported.
