77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Foundation for Woman's holds bra art fashion show to help raise for fight against breast cancer

2 hours 29 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 September 19, 2024 10:37 PM September 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Survivors from across the capitol area rallied to help bust breast cancer.

The annual bra art fashion show is put on by the Foundation for Woman's, the fundraising arm of Woman's hospital.

Models hit the runway, showcasing their colorful bra arts to help raise money for the fight against breast cancer,
while celebrating cancer survivors.

Trending News

The money collected from the event helps provide mammograms, community outreach, and other health services for women.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days