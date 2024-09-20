Foundation for Woman's holds bra art fashion show to help raise for fight against breast cancer

BATON ROUGE - Survivors from across the capitol area rallied to help bust breast cancer.

The annual bra art fashion show is put on by the Foundation for Woman's, the fundraising arm of Woman's hospital.

Models hit the runway, showcasing their colorful bra arts to help raise money for the fight against breast cancer,

while celebrating cancer survivors.

The money collected from the event helps provide mammograms, community outreach, and other health services for women.