Found: Missing 15-year-old ran away from Lafourche Parish home with puppy

4 hours 43 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, February 07 2022 Feb 7, 2022 February 07, 2022 4:28 PM February 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Kyler Bonvillain and his dog

Update: The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said at 7:30 p.m. Monday that Bonvillain has been found and is safe.

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 15 year old who ran away from his home with his dog Monday morning. 

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Kyler Bonvillain left his home on Palmisano Drive in Bayou Blue around 9 a.m. Deputies said he was last seen headed towards the woods near the area. 

Bonvillain is described as 5'0” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt and camouflage pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

