FOUND: Authorities locate missing woman with special needs

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH -

Update: White has been located. A concerned citizen saw White and called authorities.

**************************

Officials are searching for a 26-year-old black women with special needs.

Tierra White was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22 near her home in the Glen Oaks area.

White weighs 85 pounds and is 5'2" tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to a report, White was last seen wearing a gray tank top shirt, blue jeans, and white sandals.

Tierra suffers from seizures and has other existing medical conditions she takes medications for.

Anyone with information can contact the EBRSO General Investigations Division at 225-389-5061 or EBRSO Communications at 225-389-5000.