73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FOUND: Authorities locate missing woman with special needs

3 hours 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, October 23 2020 Oct 23, 2020 October 23, 2020 3:25 PM October 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH -

Update: White has been located. A concerned citizen saw White and called authorities.

**************************

Officials are searching for a 26-year-old black women with special needs.

Tierra White was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22 near her home in the Glen Oaks area. 

White weighs 85 pounds and is 5'2" tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.  

According to a report, White was last seen wearing a gray tank top shirt, blue jeans, and white sandals.

Tierra suffers from seizures and has other existing medical conditions she takes medications for.   

Anyone with information can contact the EBRSO General Investigations Division at 225-389-5061 or EBRSO Communications at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days