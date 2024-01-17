41°
Forum 225 will launch resource shed, community pantry in North Baton Rouge later this month
BATON ROUGE - Starting Jan. 29, community members in the North Baton Rouge area will have access to a new community pantry.
The shed will be located at the Delmont Gardens Library at 3351 Lorraine Street and will be launched by Forum 225, a nonprofit all-volunteer group striving to increase the quality of life for Baton Rouge residents.
The resource shed and food pantry plan to be stocked with things like socks, new undergarments, blankets, and non-perishable food to supply those in need.
To donate or ask about volunteer opportunities, email Forum 225 at service@forum225.org.
