Former volunteer coach previously arrested for child porn, molestation now accused of domestic abuse
BRUSLY — A former volunteer coach at Christian Academy of Louisiana previously arrested on child porn and molestation charges was arrested a third time, this time accused of domestic abuse battery.
Dennis Kennamer, 39, was arrested by Brusly Police on Thursday for domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
In June, Kennamer was booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation and molestation. Shortly after his arrest, Christian Academy banned him from its campus.
A few months later in August, Kennamer was booked on 15 counts of child pornography.
Following his arrest on Thursday, Kennamer was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. No bond has been set, officials said.
