Volunteer coach arrested for molestation of a juvenile, other charges

ADDIS - A former volunteer coach at Christian Academy of Louisiana was arrested for molestation of a juvenile, according to officials.

Dennis Kennamer was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and one count molestation of a juvenile.

Christian Academy of Louisiana issued a statement saying that the school began an immediate investigation and banned Kennamer from their campus and from contact with their students once learning of the allegations. Additionally, law enforcement was contacted immediately, and school administration said it provided full cooperation in their investigation.