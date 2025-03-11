Former U-High director Kevin George named as head of Audubon Charter's newest Baton Rouge school

BATON ROUGE — Former University Laboratory School Director Kevin George has a new job at Audubon Charter School's newly created Innovation Park Drive location.

George will assume the position at Audubon for the 2025-2026 school year after it was approved in January by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

According to the school's leadership, George's hiring will "reflect Audubon's curriculum, core principles and academic structure to provide students with a rich educational and engaging experience."



The charter will serve kindergarten through fifth grade and eventually will teach students through eighth grade.

George, a Nicholls State University graduate, was ousted as the head of U-High in January after serving there since 2021. He was also a finalist for the 2024 search for an East Baton Rouge Schools superintendent, a job that ultimately went to LaMont Cole.