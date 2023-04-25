Former Tiger center Shawn Phillips commits to Arizona State

TEMPE, AZ - For the second time in as many weeks, a former LSU Tiger is now on to Arizona State. On Tuesday, transfer center Shawn Phillips committed to Arizona State per reports by On3. Shooting guard Adam Miller pledged to the Sun Devils back on April 17th.

The 7-foot, 245-pound freshman big man was sparingly used in Matt McMahon's first year, registering just 7.5 minutes per game, and averaging 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. The Tigers finished the 2022-23 season 14th in the SEC with an overall record of 14-19.

Phillips is a former four-star recruit and was the No. 118 overall player in the nation from the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking system.

He will now find a new home in Tempe. The Sun Devils finished the 2022-23 season fifth in the Pac-12 with an overall record of 23-13.