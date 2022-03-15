Former Tiger Andrew Whitworth retires after Rams' Super Bowl win

Photo: Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES - Andrew Whitworth, one of several former LSU stars who played in Super Bowl 56, has announced his retirement weeks after earning a championship ring.

Whitworth, 40, capped off a long, successful NFL career last month with his first-ever Super Bowl win coming against the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals. Whitworth played with the Bengals before spending the last 16 season with the Rams.

Whitworth played at LSU from 2001 to 2005, where he was part of the 2003 national title-winning team.