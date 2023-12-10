Former Thorpe Award winner and LSU safety Grant Delpit reaches extension with Cleveland Browns

Image credit to Jason Getz - USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND - Former LSU safety and Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit reached a 3-year, $36 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns before he was set to become a free agent in the offseason Sunday morning, according to Cleveland.com.

His contract includes $23 million in total guarantees.

Delpit, who was one of the main defensive keystones of the 2019 LSU national championship run, was selected 44th overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL draft. He was also awarded the jersey number 7 for the 2019 season, which signifies LSU's top playmaker.