Former SU coach Pete Richardson named to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Longtime Southern University Football Coach Pete Richardson was one of eight new inductees named for the Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Richardson, who coached the Jaguars for 17 seasons from 1993 to 2009, was the only coach included in the 2023 class of inductees. In his time at Southern, he led the Jaguars to four Black college national titles.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University)

Henry "Killer" Lawrence (Florida A&M University)

Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University)

Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University)

Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College)

Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University)

Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University).