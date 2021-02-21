Former state representative, mayoral candidate Steve Carter dies of COVID-19 complications

BATON ROUGE - Recent Baton Rouge mayoral candidate and former state representative Steve Carter has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 77-year-old passed away around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, a representative for the Carter family told WBRZ.

Carter was hospitalized in early January. On January 7, sources close to Carter said the former state representative spoke with his family on the phone and "sounded great," and was fighting his illness without the need for a ventilator.

Details of his condition remained limited throughout the month.

The news comes a month after Carter participated in a run-off election for the East Baton Rouge mayor's office against current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

In his concession speech in December, Carter reiterated his concern for the safety of his home town of Baton Rouge.

“I’m very concerned about that for the safety of the citizens of our parish and hopefully we can turn that around," Carter said. "I don’t want to be negative about our city. I want to be positive about our city because I love our city."

Carter was elected to House District 68 three consecutive times beginning in 2007. He served as a State Representative for District 68 for 12 years.

Before his journey in politics, Carter coached tennis at LSU, his alma mater. He continued to be a major supporter of the university after his coaching career.

Carter is survived by his wife Gloria, two children Amelia and Solomon, and four granddaughters.

Senator Bill Cassidy shared his condolences to social media shortly after.

Steve Carter was a wonderful man who shaped and positively influenced so many lives. He is one more tragedy of Covid. Laura and I remember Gloria and his entire family. We pray that they will be comforted in their loss, a loss that so many also feel. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 27, 2021

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement on Carter's passing Tuesday night:

Former Representative Steve Carter was a dedicated family man, public servant, and fellow neighbor here in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mr. Carter had a storied career of serving our community, first as a coach and Assistant Athletic Director at LSU, and then as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

During his time as the chair of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation, he displayed tremendous leadership by championing vital investments in infrastructure and education. Steve was an honorable man, whose passion and thoughtfulness elevated the discourse during our recent contest for Mayor-President.

You never saw him without a smile on his face and a hand extended to greet you. Steve was a Baton Rougean through and through. His mentorship of hundreds of children left an indelible mark on generations in our community. He and I shared a goal of seeing Baton Rouge be the best city and community it could be.

I am tremendously sad to have lost yet another friend and neighbor to COVID-19. My deepest condolences to his wife Gloria, children Amelia and Solomon, and four granddaughters; Yvie, Carter, Julia, and Addie.

Governor John Bel Edwards also shared his condolences to social media Tuesday night. He says he is "deeply saddened" by this loss and was honored to serve alongside Carter in the Louisiana Legislature for 12 years.

The governor also says he will order flags flown at half-staff on the day of Carter's funeral.