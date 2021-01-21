Former state legislator, P.J. Mills, passes away at 87

P.J. Mills

NEW ORLEANS - A former Louisiana legislator known for rescuing Blue Cross Blue Shield during a financial crisis in the 1990's has passed away at the age of 87.

According to The Advocate, Percy Joseph Mills Jr., also known as P.J. Mills, died Saturday, Jan. 16 in New Orleans.

The news outlet says Mills had been battling both Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

A savvy businessman who was known for his friendly nature, Mills was raised in Baton Rouge and graduated from LSU before moving to Shreveport and finding his place in the local chamber of commerce. He eventually became a banker and further expanded his career aspirations by entering the political arena. Mills was elected to the state House in 1967.

Known for representing Shreveport while reforming the Louisiana House during Gov. John McKeithen’s final term in office from 1968-72, Mills went on to serve as chief of staff to Governor Buddy Roemer.

As previously mentioned, Mills became chief executive officer to Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1993 when it faced economic trouble, effectively guiding the company towards financial stability.

According to The Advocate, Mills is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jennie, as well as six children and 11 grandchildren.

The family has postponed funeral arrangements due to pandemic restrictions.

In the meantime, they've asked friends to consider donating to Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, which is Mills' alma mater.