Former St. Gabriel Police officer arrested for sexual battery

1 hour 21 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 3:44 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Bess Casserleigh

MORGAN CITY - A former St. Gabriel Police officer was arrested in Morgan City on Monday for sexual battery.

James Williams, 58, was booked into jail Monday morning. Morgan City Police said that the victim contacted officers and said Williams hit her in the buttocks area while the two were at a local office in the town.

Williams resigned from the St. Gabriel Police Department in 2023 and currently works as a Paragon Security officer.

Williams' resignation came after accusing his former boss, Chief Kevin Ambeau, of stealing $3,500 that was collected as evidence in a 2019 homicide case. The missing money was found in the evidence room months after the department and Ambeau's home were raided. 

Williams was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon on a $1,000 bond. 

