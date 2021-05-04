Former Southern University band director, Nathan Haymer, booked into federal prison

BATON ROUGE - Former Southern University band director, Nathan Haymer has been booked into a Texas federal prison, as of Tuesday, May 4.

Haymer is set to spend the next 13 months in a medium security facility called FCI Three Rivers.

In March, the 43-year-old was charged with embezzlement, with a court ruling that he misused the very money he'd been responsible for overseeing, funds that belonged to Southern University's band.

The former band director was accused of creating false documentation and making illegal "side money" off of the band's performances.

In addition to spending the next year in prison, Haymer is required to pay more than $78,000 in restitution.

