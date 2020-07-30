Former Sheriff's Office employee accused of sex crimes asks judge to let her leave the state

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Melanie Curtin, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of rape and video voyeurism, is scheduled to attend a Thursday morning hearing.

She is requesting to leave the state of Louisiana.

WBRZ will monitor the hearing, which is set to begin at 9 a.m., and provide updates related to Curtin's case.

Curtin allegedly joined former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia in sex crimes and could face life in prison.

She was indicted in early March on both of the previously mentioned charges.

Her attorney says she's been receiving threats since her public arrest in February. She was arrested after returning from a cruise, authorities were waiting for her when her ship returned to New Orleans.

Curtin worked in the tax department of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in 2011 and 2012.