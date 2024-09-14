88°
Former sheriff's deputy arrested in attack on child

Saturday, September 14 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION — A former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday, accused of injuring a child.

John Dempre, 48, was booked into Ascension Parish jail on a count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Ascension Parish sheriff's spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies were called to a Prairieville hospital after a boy with head injuries was taken to the hospital Friday.

In 2005, when Dempre worked as an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy, he was suspended and demoted in a sweeping investigation of mishandling of evidence.

Jail records indicate that Dempre's bond in the Ascension case has not been set.

