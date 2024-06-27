Latest Weather Blog
Former Regions Bank manager pleads guilty in embezzlement of $250,000 from Plank Road branch
BATON ROUGE - A Plaquemine man pled guilty bank fraud charges after more than $250,000 was taken from customer accounts at a Regions Bank branch, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Eric Schouest, 53, received convictions for embezzlement and bank fraud after managing Regions Bank Plank Road branch. He moved customers' money into his own accounts and using it to pay personal expenses, including his house and car. The thefts happened in 2020 and 2021. He was an employee from 2010 to 2021 as a branch manager.
Shouest also used false and fraudulent emails to other employees to cover up his scheme.
The embezzlement and bank fraud indictment counts are each punishable by a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.
A Regions Bank spokesperson issued the following statement regarding Shouest's guilty plea:
"We are thankful for the collaboration of law enforcement in bringing this matter to justice. It’s been well over three years since the former associate worked at one of our locations, and account reimbursement in this case took place long ago. Our company deeply values the trust people place in us. If that trust is ever violated, that goes against everything we believe in. What happened here simply does not reflect the way the Regions team is committed to serving Baton Rouge."
