Former Port Allen Councilwoman Clerice Lacy passes away; community mourns

PORT ALLEN - Former Councilwoman Clerice Lacy passed away over the weekend, Port Allen city officials said.

Lacy died Saturday, July 5.

Social media posts from Lacy's close friends and family say she was an intelligent, dedicated and caring woman.

In 2024, she came forward to WBRZ and spoke about alleged election tampering, saying that she was asked to help convince another council member to step out of the race. She said it went against who she was and what she stood for.

Funeral arrangements will be posted here when they are announced.