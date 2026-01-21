West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola talks construction at 'State of the Parish' address

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola stressed the importance of ongoing construction products in his "State of the Parish" address on Wednesday.

"We have the La. 1-415 connector, which is one of our big projects here, of course, we've got the Intracoastal Canal current bridge replacement program, which is another one, we also have a consolidated sewer project just kicking off, which is a big infrastructure project for our parish," Manola said.

Manola has held the parish president seat since he was elected in 2023.