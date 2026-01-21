Baton Rouge Police arrest man on 120 counts of child pornography

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of possessing and sharing "a great amount of child pornography."

BRPD arrested 35-year-old Timothy Dykes on 120 counts of pornography involving juveniles on Tuesday.

According to police, a person working at a company that identifies and engages with potential online sexual predators began communicating with Dykes in August 2025 on social media. During these conversations, Dykes allegedly admitted to possessing and sharing a large amount of child porn.

Dykes was eventually confronted by the person he had been communicating with. The police were later called, an affidavit says.

When police arrived, they found at least 120 images and videos depicting minors, including infants, in sexually explicit acts.