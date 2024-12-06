Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen councilwoman alleges tampering in previous election
PORT ALLEN — Port Allen councilwoman Clerice Lacy claims that in July, she was asked to convince another candidate in another council race to drop out.
This comes 31 days after voters in Port Allen elected Adrian Joseph over Lacy, with Joseph winning by just ten votes.
Lacy claims just five days after she and other candidates qualified, she received a strange call from Walter Braud, the Chairman of Planning and Zoning for Port Allen. Lacy first brought these allegations at the city council meeting Wednesday night.
"Throughout the conversation, he made this election about money, race, power, influences, intimidation betrayal, and corruption," Lacy said at the meeting.
Lacy sent WBRZ the recorded call and in it, the man who is believed to be Braud said, "You know this, if the whites get behind any more of y'all, whoever they get behind is going to win."
On the call, Lacy responds ,"But the thing about it is they are not going to get all the white votes."
The call continues with an offer of support and money toward Lacy in exchange for Lacy getting Shelton Berry, who was in the running for District 4, out of the race before he was disqualified.
Lacy told WBRZ she rejected Braud's offer, describing it as illegal and immoral.
"So for him to come at me like that, so I felt completely violated in who I am and what I stand for. Because hey, I fight for accountability and transparency," Lacy said.
WBRZ reached out to Braud multiple times, through phone calls that were not answered and text messages that were never delivered. WBRZ also went to his house as well to get a comment, and a man who came to the door ducked away and turned the light off.
