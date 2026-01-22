TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog.

6:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB/SB at Tom Drive.

7a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Sorrento on I 10 EB between LA-22/Sorrento/Donaldsonville/Exit 182 and US 61/Gramercy/Sorrento/Exit 187, stopped traffic back to LA-44/Gonzales/Burnside/Exit 179

7a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Capitol on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E, stop and go traffic back to Chippewa St/Exit 3A; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked in Southern University on I-110 SB at LA 67/N 22nd St/ Memorial Stadium/Exit 2B, stopped traffic back to Evangeline St/Exit 4