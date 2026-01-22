Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog.
6:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB/SB at Tom Drive.
7a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Sorrento on I 10 EB between LA-22/Sorrento/Donaldsonville/Exit 182 and US 61/Gramercy/Sorrento/Exit 187, stopped traffic back to LA-44/Gonzales/Burnside/Exit 179
7a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Capitol on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E, stop and go traffic back to Chippewa St/Exit 3A; CLEARED
Trending News
7:30a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked in Southern University on I-110 SB at LA 67/N 22nd St/ Memorial Stadium/Exit 2B, stopped traffic back to Evangeline St/Exit 4
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire officials urge capital area residents to be prepared as winter weather...
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
WBRZ's April Davis hitting the dancefloor this year for 18th annual Dancing...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
Sports Video
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
-
LSU gymnastics getting back into routine ahead of 2026 home opener
-
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship