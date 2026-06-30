Former LSU track athlete sentenced to over two years in prison for possession of firearm

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU track athlete was sentenced to over two years in prison for possession of a firearm by an alien admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant visa, the Department of Justice said.

Godson Oghenebrume, 23, possessed a Glock model 43X, 9mm pistol, while he was admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant F-1 student visa, he said in his plea.

On February 7, 2025, Oghenebrume was in his apartment when an ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his infant child, arrived at the apartment with the baby. Oghenebrume, who had been in the apartment with another young woman, went outside, and an argument ensued between him and the mother of his child. During this argument, and while the baby was present, Oghenebrume fired a shot.

After Oghenebrume and his ex-girlfriend began to argue again, he fired more shots before smashing his ex-girlfriend's phone and taking the baby. Oghenebrume's ex-girlfriend then approached the other woman, who was attempting to leave, and asked her for help getting the baby. She agreed to help and was able to get the child from Oghenebrume.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Oghenebrume walked away from them and threw the gun into some shrubs. After being detained, he told detectives he fired the gun to "scare [his ex-girlfriend] away" and wanted her to go home.

Oghenebrume was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and is subject to removal or deportation from the United States upon completion of his sentence.