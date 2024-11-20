Former LSU student formally charged in fatal Tigerland bar fight

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU student who was arrested in April after a fatal fight outside Fred's Bar was formally charged with manslaughter Wednesday.

Court documents show that 22-year-old Matthew Marsiglia was indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter charge. He was 21 when he was arrested.

WBRZ previously reported that Marsiglia was involved in a bar fight with 26-year-old Devin Repath during the early morning hours of March 23.

Repath, who is from the New Orleans area, was in Baton Rouge with a group of friends to celebrate an upcoming wedding. Repath and his friends attended an LSU baseball game and went to Fred's to see a concert.

An arrest affidavit said that while at the bar, Repath got in a fight with another group. BRPD said video shows Repath hitting a man in Marsiglia's group in the back of the head. Police said there was a skirmish and then the two groups separated. Shortly after, Marsiglia and Repath exchanged words and Repath was walking backward into the parking lot.

Police said Repath swung at Marsiglia, who ducked and then pushed Repath to the ground — where he hit his head on the parking lot pavement. Repath was taken to a hospital and died three days later.

After his arrest, Marsiglia was suspended from LSU. He was pursuing an engineering degree but asked a judge to let him leave Louisiana to work as a ranch hand out of state.