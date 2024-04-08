73°
Fatal barfight suspect suspended from school, requests to leave state to be ranch hand

Monday, April 08 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The man charged with manslaughter in the death of Devin Repath at Fred's last month has filed a motion Monday to leave the state to work as a ranch hand in Mississippi while he is suspended from school.

Matthew Marsiglia, 21, asked the court to leave the state for Magnolia, Mississippi, to work for a family member as a ranch hand. Court records also say that Marsiglia has been suspended from LSU, where he was pursuing an engineering degree.

Marsiglia was arrested April 3 after Repath, 26, died from injuries sustained in a bar fight at Fred's in Tigerland on March 22.

