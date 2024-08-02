Former LSU stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss headed to round of 16 in Olympics beach volleyball

PARIS— A duo of former LSU beach volleyball players will now advance to the round of 16 at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after defeating China yesterday.

Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss defeated Chinese players Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi after three sets of play. Kloth and Nuss overcame their first set loss to win the final two.

LSU Beach Volleyball congratulated the duo on social media shortly after their win.

The round of 16 will be held on Sunday and Monday.