94°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss headed to round of 16 in Olympics beach volleyball
PARIS— A duo of former LSU beach volleyball players will now advance to the round of 16 at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after defeating China yesterday.
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss defeated Chinese players Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi after three sets of play. Kloth and Nuss overcame their first set loss to win the final two.
LSU Beach Volleyball congratulated the duo on social media shortly after their win.
Trending News
The round of 16 will be held on Sunday and Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile