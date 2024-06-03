Former LSU star Justin Jefferson inks new $140 million deal with Vikings, becomes highest paid non-QB in NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former LSU wide receiver and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson agreed Monday to a four-year extension, reportedly the richest contract in the NFL for a non-quarterback.

According to ESPN, Jefferson will get $110 million guaranteed in the deal that’s worth as much as $140 million, with more than $88 million at signing. The highest paid quarterback is Jefferson's former teammate Joe Burrow. According to ESPN, Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals contract is worth a $275 million.

Jefferson, who has the most receiving yards in league history through a player’s first four seasons, had entered the final year of his rookie deal. The two sides came “unbelievably close” to an extension last summer, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said earlier this spring.

Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury and still reached 1,074 receiving yards. The 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year was the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU.

“Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come,” Adofo-Mensah said in a statement distributed by the Vikings. “He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals.”

The former LSU star, who had 165 career receptions for 2,415 yards while he was a Tiger, declared that "we ain't stopping here" in a post to Twitter.

"Something that once was a dream is now my reality," Jefferson said.