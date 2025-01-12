Former LSU player Kyren Lacy posts $151K bond after negligent homicide arrest

CHACKBAY — After spending less than two hours in custody, former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy posted a $151,000 bail for negligent homicide and other charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Dec. 17.

Sunday night, Lacy was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail for negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving that caused a death, and reckless operation with accident. His bond was set at $151,000. He was booked at 6:53 p.m. and left at 8:11 p.m.

State Police say Lacy, 24, was speeding along La. 20 in Chackbay, crossing the centerline in a designated no-passing zone. Two oncoming cars took evasive action and swerved: one left and one right.

The car that swerved left crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing passenger 78-year-old Herman Hall.