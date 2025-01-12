Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU player Kyren Lacy posts $151K bond after negligent homicide arrest
CHACKBAY — After spending less than two hours in custody, former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy posted a $151,000 bail for negligent homicide and other charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Dec. 17.
Sunday night, Lacy was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail for negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving that caused a death, and reckless operation with accident. His bond was set at $151,000. He was booked at 6:53 p.m. and left at 8:11 p.m.
State Police say Lacy, 24, was speeding along La. 20 in Chackbay, crossing the centerline in a designated no-passing zone. Two oncoming cars took evasive action and swerved: one left and one right.
Trending News
The car that swerved left crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing passenger 78-year-old Herman Hall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Best of Hollywood with the Arts Council
-
Winter storm plods into the Deep South, prompting states of emergency and...
-
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new...
-
Over 30 heat-related home fires in Baton Rouge in 2024
-
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...
-
Southern men's basketball dominates Florida A&M in SWAC home opener
-
LSU men's basketball drops third straight SEC game, losing to Ole Miss...
-
Southern women's basketball picks up third SWAC victory over Florida A&M, 77-61
-
Catholic, Central, Liberty pick up wins on hardwood