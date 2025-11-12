59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes wins Cy Young Award

2 hours 7 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 November 12, 2025 7:21 PM November 12, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras
Image courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes, was named the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner, becoming the first former LSU pitcher to receive the honor.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2024, Skenes topped that to win the MLB ERA crown with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings of work. 

Skenes finished third as a finalist for the Cy Young award last season. He also has been the National League's starting pitcher in the last two All-Star Games.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days