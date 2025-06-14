Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has solo lead at U.S. Open heading into final round

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns leads the U.S. Open with 18 holes to play.

Burns shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday at Oakmont Country Club to keep his one-shot lead going into Sunday's final round. It's the first time the Shreveport native has held a 54-hole lead at a major championship.

Burns had three birdies and two bogeys in Saturday's round.

At 4-under par, Burns leads Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun by a stroke.