Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has 36-hole lead at U.S. Open
OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has a 36-hole lead at a major championship.
The Shreveport native shot a 5-under 65 in the second round of the U.S. Open Friday to claim a one-shot lead going into the weekend.
The 65 is the lowest score of any golfer so far this week. Burns, who sits at 3-under overall, is one of just three golfers under par after 36 holes.
Burns has never won a major championship but has five career PGA Tour victories.
