Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has 36-hole lead at U.S. Open

5 hours 41 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 13 2025 Jun 13, 2025 June 13, 2025 7:25 PM June 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel
Credit: U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has a 36-hole lead at a major championship.

The Shreveport native shot a 5-under 65 in the second round of the U.S. Open Friday to claim a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

The 65 is the lowest score of any golfer so far this week. Burns, who sits at 3-under overall, is one of just three golfers under par after 36 holes. 

Burns has never won a major championship but has five career PGA Tour victories.

