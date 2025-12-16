32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU general manager heading to Ole Miss, per reports

7 hours 26 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, December 15 2025 Dec 15, 2025 December 15, 2025 5:33 PM December 15, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

OXFORD, Mississippi - The musical chairs between the LSU and Ole Miss football programs continues.

According to multiple reports, former LSU general manager Austin Thomas is taking the same job at Ole Miss.

Trending News

Thomas, who spent the last two seasons directing the Tigers player personnel was not retained by Lane Kiffin. Thomas actually worked with Kiffin at Ole Miss from 2022-2023. Billy Glasscock will be the LSU general manager moving forward.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days