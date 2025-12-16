Former LSU general manager heading to Ole Miss, per reports

OXFORD, Mississippi - The musical chairs between the LSU and Ole Miss football programs continues.

According to multiple reports, former LSU general manager Austin Thomas is taking the same job at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is expected to announce Austin Thomas as its new Ole Miss football general manager this week. He's coming from LSU and was previously with the Rebels. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) December 15, 2025

Thomas, who spent the last two seasons directing the Tigers player personnel was not retained by Lane Kiffin. Thomas actually worked with Kiffin at Ole Miss from 2022-2023. Billy Glasscock will be the LSU general manager moving forward.