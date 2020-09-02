Former LSU football star Leonard Fournette signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - Former LSU star football player Leonard Fournette will play in his hometown against the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2020-2021 NFL football season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding Fournette, another big name, to their offense.

Fournette was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week but announced he signed with the Bucs on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The 25-year-old running back was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, though he dealt with several injuries throughout his time in Jacksonville. In the four years Fournette was with the Jaguars, he rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns, however, the team did not sign for a fifth year.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Fournette became a free agent after clearing waivers, NFL's Tom Pelissero reports.

The Bucs will start off the season against the Saints in New Orleans on September 13, 2020.