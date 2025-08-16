95°
Former Louisiana Speaker of the House passes away

1 hour 40 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, August 16 2025 Aug 16, 2025 August 16, 2025 2:13 PM August 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana Speaker of the House Joe Reese Salter died at 82 years old on Saturday. 

Salter served in public office for 22 years. He spent the last four years of his career, from 2004-2008, as Speaker. 

He was inducted into the Louisiana Politics Hall of Fame in 2008.

